Roosevelt Island Mediterranean Eatery Introducing New Seasonal Menu of Rotisserie & Fried Chicken With Special Sauces & Toppings, Falafel And Bagels Staying On Menu - Temporarily Closing November 12 To Update Kitchen, Will Reopen Week Of November 18

Roosevelt Island Mediterranean Eatery owner Alon Kruvi tells us he is temporarily closing the restaurant for a week starting Tuesday, November 12 to prepare the kitchen for a new seasonal menu.

According to Mr Kruvi:

We are going to shut down for a week. We're going to update our kitchen to accommodate a seasonal menu that will come out the week after the next with Rotisserie Chicken, Fried Chicken, Special Sauces, Braized Lamb, Falafel is going to stay, New Toppings, Pita is going to stay but the we are going to focus on marinated, properly cooked, Rotisserie and Fried Chicken.