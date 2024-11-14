Nuro Self Driving Car Spotted Parked On Roosevelt Island Yesterday - Was It Part Of A Test Drive Experiment Or A Starbucks Coffee Break For The Safety Driver?

A Tipster spotted a Nuro self driving car parked on Roosevelt Island’s Main Street yesterday.

According to the Tipster:

First one of these I’ve seen. It looked like the safety driver was walking back to it. He had stopped at Starbucks.

The Nuro Driver's AI-first tech in action: one continuous drive through Mountain View's diverse scenarios.

Watch our system handle pedestrians, road changes & complex intersections—showcasing why we're ready for OEM & mobility partners.

Autonomy for all. All roads, all rides.… pic.twitter.com/k7IflhuHpa — Nuro (@nuro) November 4, 2024

Cornell Tech Professor Wendy Ju is studying human interaction with automation and self driving cars. During an October 10, 2019 Cornell Tech Faculty Roosevelt Island Community Conversation, Professor Ju described her research to a group of very interested residents. I asked her whether Roosevelt Island could be a location for self driving car experimentation. Professor Ju replied:

I don't know if the Nuro self driving car spotted on Roosevelt Island yesterday was part of any test drive experiment or if the Safety Driver just stopped by for a Starbucks coffee.