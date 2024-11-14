Thursday, November 14, 2024

Nuro Self Driving Car Spotted Parked On Roosevelt Island Yesterday - Was It Part Of A Test Drive Experiment Or A Starbucks Coffee Break For The Safety Driver?

A Tipster spotted a Nuro self driving car parked on Roosevelt Island’s Main Street yesterday. 

According to the Tipster:
First one of these I’ve seen. It looked like the safety driver was walking back to it. He had stopped at Starbucks.

Cornell Tech Professor Wendy Ju is studying human interaction with automation and self driving cars. During an October 10, 2019 Cornell Tech Faculty Roosevelt Island Community Conversation, Professor Ju described her research to a group of very interested residents. I asked her whether Roosevelt Island could be a location for self driving car experimentation. Professor Ju replied:

I don't know if the Nuro self driving car spotted on Roosevelt Island yesterday was part of any test drive experiment or if the Safety Driver just stopped by for a Starbucks coffee.

