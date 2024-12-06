Affordable Art Sale At Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery This Weekend And Next - Perfect Opportunity To Start Your Art Collection Or Find That Special Holiday Gift

Prove us right! Make your holiday season bright with the purchase of art at affordable prices that you can enjoy every day of 2025 and well beyond. Dates and hours of RIVAA's Affordable Art Sale are Saturday and Sunday December 7th, 8th, 14th and 15th from 11 AM - 5 PM. In addition to tables with artwork and art-related crafts from 43 RIVAA and local artists, there are affordable art walls in the gallery as part of our Gifts of the Heart exhibition.

When you buy from RIVAA, you are supporting a Roosevelt Island nonprofit and shopping local, supporting the community. Art makes a great gift, so visit RIVAA Gallery at 527 Main Street, and buy art.