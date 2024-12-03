Roosevelt Island Operating Corp Announced Today Firing Of President/CEO And General Counsel 11 Months After They Were Placed On Paid Administrative Leave During Internal Investigation Of Workplace Wrongdoing Charges By Staff - Executive Search For New Leadership Begins

Last week, a usually reliable Tipster reported that Mr Haynes and Ms Robinson were fired by the RIOC Board of Directors. On November 27, I asked RIOC Board Chairperson/NY State Division Of Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas and the RIOC Board of Directors:

I was told today that they were both fired from their positions and will not be returning to their prior positions. Is that true?

What were the findings of the investigation?

What if any, is Mr Haynes and Ms Robinson's current position with RIOC?

If they are no longer with RIOC, what is the leadership plan for RIOC?

Please let me know if RIOC will comment on this important issue for the Roosevelt Island community.