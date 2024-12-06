The Perfect Roosevelt Island Holiday Card - Santa's Coming To Town On The Roosevelt Island Tram With Rudolph And 8 More Reindeers

Marty Atkins created the Roosevelt Island Tram Reindeer card when he moved here with his family in the 1970's.

Every year at about this time I'm asked by Roosevelt Island residents how they can buy the Tram Reindeer Cards.

Well, you can purchase the Roosevelt Island Tram Reindeer Cards from Marty's son Marc by messaging him on Instagram or at marc.the.atkins@gmail.com

According to Mr Atkins: