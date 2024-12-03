Roosevelt Island Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Friday December 6 At Meditation Lawn, Santa Is Coming To Town For Tree Lighting Countdown - Music, Festive Treats & More

The annual Roosevelt Island Holiday Tree Lighting ceremony takes place Friday December 6 at the Meditation Lawn.

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

'Tis the season to gather and ignite the holiday spirit! RIOC invites you to the 2024 Roosevelt Island Tree Lighting Ceremony this Friday, December 6th at 6PM on Meditation Lawn. There will be music, performances, festive treats, and more!

We can't wait to see you there!

📅 Date: Friday, December 6th

🕒 Time: 6:00 PM

📍 Location: Meditation Lawn