Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Merry Christmas Roosevelt Island - Enjoy Holiday Songs From Bing & Bowie, Ted Lasso, U2, Wham, Dropkick Murphy's, The Waitresses, RUN DMC, Great Big Sea & For Those Who Eat Chinese Food On Christmas

Merry Christmas Roosevelt Island.

Enjoy these Christmas Songs from Bing Crosby and David Bowie,

Ted Lasso,

 U2,

Wham,

Dropkick Murphys,

The Waitresses,

RUN DMC,

Great Big Sea

and for those who Eat Chinese Food At Christmas.

Merry Christmas Roosevelt Island.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 4:03:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )