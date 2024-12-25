Happy Chanukah From Roosevelt Island - Join The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island For Family Public Menorah Lighting Saturday December 28 At Rivercross Lawn - Chanukah Songs From The Maccabeats And Adam Sandler, Today Is Chrismukkah Too
Tonight is the first of eight Chanukah nights and the Roosevelt Island Menorah on the Rivercross Lawn
is now lit.
The Chabad of Roosevelt Island invite you to the Annual Family Public Menorah Lighting for the 4th Chanukah Light on Saturday 6:30 PM December 28 at the Rivercross Lawn.
Come together to celebrate Jewish pride!
Enjoy hot latkes, hot drinks, music, dreidels and other ttreats.
For more information contact nechama@RIjewish.org
and Latke Recipe
Chanukah music.
Adam Sandler's Chanukah song too.
Happy Chanukah.
For the first time in 20 years, the first night of Chanukah and Christmas are on the same day.
Happy Chrismukkah too.
