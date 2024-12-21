Saturday, December 21, 2024

Sponsored Post - Happy Holidays From Graduate By Hilton New York Hotel, Celebrate A Roosevelt Island Christmas Day Dinner With Us At Our Anything At All Lobby Restaurant - 20% Discount Offered

HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM THE ROOSEVELT ISLAND GRADUATE BY HILTON NEW YORK HOTEL.

COME CELEBRATE WITH US AT OUR ANYTHING AT All RESTAURANT CHRISTMAS DAY DINNER


There is a 20% Discount if you mention this offer upon arrival.

Anything At All restaurant is located in the lobby of the Graduate by Hilton New York Hotel on the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus at 22 North Loop Road

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 7:19:00 PM

