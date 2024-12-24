It's Christmas Eve, Santa Claus Is Coming To Town - On The Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin Reindeer Sled? It's Coming On Christmas, Time For Some Of Our Favorite Christmas Songs, What's Your Favorite?

Reports are coming in of Santa Claus sightings from all around the world. You can even follow Santa moment by moment as he travels around the world with the aid of Norad's Santa Tracker.

It's official! Santa has taken off from the North Pole! Follow his journey on https://t.co/Odv8Z6jB0n 🎅 #NORADTracksSanta #NTS24 pic.twitter.com/IcZTEow18P — NORAD Tracks Santa (@NoradSanta) December 24, 2024

Santa will arrive on Roosevelt Island in a few hours. When Santa gets here, it may be on his specially designed Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin

Reindeer powered sled.

It's coming on Christmas, time for some of our favorite songs.

Joni Mitchell's River.

Bruce Springsteen's Santa Claus Is Coming To Town. Have you been good this year?

Darlene Love Christmas Baby Please Come Home.

The Pogues Fairytale Of New York. It was Christmas Eve, in the drunk tank,

and from Ted Lasso, Carol of the Bells.

Merry Christmas

and Happy Holidays Roosevelt Island.