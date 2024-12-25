Sponsored Post - Happy Holidays From All Of Us At The Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance - Best Wishes For A Happy New Year Filled With Singing, Dancing & Merriment
Happy Holidays from everyone at MSTDA! We are so thankful for all of you and everything we’ve done this year!
We wish the Roosevelt Island community joy, peace and love for the holidays, and a happy New Year filled with singing, dancing and merriment.
We are closed for holiday break. Classes will resume Saturday January 4th! Registration is open for the spring semester now!
We hope to see you in the New Year!
