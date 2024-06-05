Roosevelt Island Baseball Little League Selected As Outstanding NYC Baseball League By SNY Play Ball And Awarded $5 Thousand Grant Last Saturday Prior To Annual All Star Game - Watch Video Of The Award Ceremony

SNY Play Ball is a wonderful organization. Some of our kids had the opportunity to attend and participate in an on field clinic at City Field two years ago through SNY Play Ball and for those coaches and parents and players who took part in that, it was a very, very special opportunity.

Two years later, our league was nominated as an outstanding baseball league in the City. Every season, SNY Play Ball chooses one baseball league in New York to recognize with a very very generous grant to help towards operations and equipment and it's very, very needed and appreciated. It was an honor to be nominated and it's even more of an honor to be selected as the 2024 recipient...

... Every year before the All Star game, I always feel the same emotions. That's pride in seeing our players. Seeing our Majors All Stars, the leaders of the baseball community. I used to remember when they were Minors players. Now I remember when a lot of our Majors Allstar were T-ball players which makes me feel old but it also really makes me feel proud and that's exactly the way it should be.

The older players showing the younger players how to be baseball players but much more important how to be teammates and for coaches and parents seeing these kids grow up and seeing them as T-ball players or as Minors players and then seeing them grow into the people they're becoming and the people they will become and knowing that our baseball league played a small part in that is the most rewarding thing of all to me....

... this honor for our league is because of all of you. It is because of the players, the coaches and the families who make up this league and your dedication and your passion to what we do here that makes this a special place...