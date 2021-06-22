New Roosevelt Island 140 Seat Indoor/Outdoor Restaurant With All Female Food & Beverage Team Opens Tonight At Graduate Hotel On Cornell Tech Campus - Anything At All Menu Rooted In Farm Fresh, Vegetable Forward Approach To Contemporary Comfort Food, Specialty Cocktails Too
The new Roosevelt Island restaurant
Anything At All
According to Anything At All:
Opening Lunch Menu Highlights
* Coastal Toast with Smoked trout, Crisp Sourdough, Fried Capers, and Red Onions
* Fried Chicken Sandwich with cabbage slaw and spicy mayo
Photo by Noah Feck* Crispy Mushroom Sandwich with carrots, radishes and zesty aioli
* Opening Dinner Menu Highlights* Kampachi Crudo with fresnos, shallots, lemon, caviar, and cilantro
*Creamy Gnocchi with shrimp, asparagus, and pecorino* Roasted Cabbage, charred summer cabbage with herbed yogurt and crunchy chickpeas
Photo by Noah Fecks
* V&T- with House-made white vermouth, sour orange, tonic, Castelveltrano olive
* Paloma Milk Punch- with Volcan tequila, grapefruit, lime, verbena
* Rhubarb Spritz- with gin, clarified rhubarb, and strawberry-infused vermouth
Wild Greens, Tumeric Dressing, White Corn, Fresh Herbs,
Photo by Noah Fecks
Roasted Carrots, Labne, Pea Shoots, SabaPhoto by Noah Fecks
Photo by Noah Fecks
Anything At All Opening Hours are:
- Breakfast: 7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Bar Bites: 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Dinner: 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
- Bar Service: 10:00 p.m. - Midnight
According to Anything At All press release:
From hospitality duo and NYC natives Marc Rose and Med Abrous of Call Mom, Anything At All is helmed by an incredible all-female food & beverage team: MINA Group alumna Ja’Toria Harper as Executive Chef, Lindsey Verardo - formerly of Benno and Gramercy Tavern - as Executive Pastry Chef, and Estelle Bossy, whose impressive resume includes Union Square Hospitality Group and Del Posto, as Beverage Director. The team is also behind the stunning forthcoming rooftop bar Panorama Room and over 3,000 square feet of meeting and event space at the hotel, which is the first-ever hotel on Roosevelt Island.Make your Anything At All reservations via RESY.
The all-day restaurant is rooted in a farm-first, vegetable-forward approach to contemporary comfort food where guests can expect a playful, eclectic menu from Chef Harper with dishes like Coastal Toast with smoked trout, red onion, olive oil, toasted sourdough; Kampachi Crudo with fresnos, shallots, lemon, caviar, and cilantro; and The Roasted Cabbage, charred summer cabbage with herbed yogurt and crunchy chickpeas. At lunch don’t sleep on the killer Fried Chicken Sandwich with cabbage slaw and spicy mayo or the Crispy Mushroom Sandwich with carrots, radishes and zesty aioli, and come back at dinner for the Seared Sea Bass with sea beans, heirloom cherry tomato and a puffed rice chip. Not to be missed is Chef Verardo’s elevated dessert program with dishes like the Vanilla Poached Meringue with black sesame, shiso and strawberry consomme.
Guests and locals alike will have the opportunity to order menu items alongside non-alcoholic drinks, bottled cocktails (like a classic Negroni and a not-so-classic Paloma Milk Punch - also served on draft), wine and beer for to-go and delivery via ChowNow and DeliverZero, the innovative service which delivers food in reusable containers.
A dynamic, sustainable synergy exists between the kitchen and the bar which is reflected in the cocktail menu from Bossy where house-made and infused vermouths, seasonal spritzes and creative frozen drinks and will take center stage in the summer months with drinks like the V&T with house-made white vermouth, sour orange, tonic, and Castelveltrano olive; Rhubarb Spritz with gin, clarified rhubarb, strawberry-infused vermouth, rosé and pink peppercorn; and, Kool Thing with mezcal, pineapple brandy, lemon, white bitters and cacao.
Additionally, Rose and Abrous have partnered with Brooklyn’s Variety Coffee which will be served at the restaurant and throughout the hotel as well as from a solar and battery-powered Poindexter Coffee Bike Cart parked out front of the hotel offering coffee and a curated selection of morning and afternoon grab-and-go items.The restaurant’s light-drenched space features floor-to-ceiling windows and organically flows from the lobby where the walls are artfully curated with an impressive selection of vintage textbooks. The 140-seat, indoor-outdoor restaurant is anchored by an 18-seat wraparound bar and a variety of inviting lounge seating creating a bright and airy space warmed up with bright vintage-inspired rugs and mid-century light fixtures. Thoughtful, vibrant greenery from a collaboration between landscape and floral design studios Verru Design and WYLD add an organic element to both the indoor and outdoor dining spaces.
Capacity: Inside - 80 Outside - 60 Bar Seating- 18.
