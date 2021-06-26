Saturday, June 26, 2021

NYC Ferry From Long Island City To Roosevelt Island Navigates Through Large Jet Ski Flotilla Invasion of East River This Morning

A large flotilla of Jet Skis passed by Roosevelt Island this morning on the East River attracting the attention of onlookers walking along the waterfront promenade wondering what was going on. It even appeared as though a passing NY Ferry boat on way from Long Island City to Roosevelt Island was  having difficulty navigating through the Jet Ski flotilla.

Apparently it was a planned Jet Ski invasion meeting up near the LIC East River Pepsi sign.
The Twitterverse adds:

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:35:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )