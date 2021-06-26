NYC Ferry From Long Island City To Roosevelt Island Navigates Through Large Jet Ski Flotilla Invasion of East River This Morning
A large flotilla of Jet Skis passed by Roosevelt Island this morning on the
East River attracting the attention of onlookers walking along the waterfront
promenade wondering what was going on. It even appeared as though a passing NY
Ferry boat on way from Long Island City to Roosevelt Island was having
difficulty navigating through the Jet Ski flotilla.
Apparently it was a planned Jet Ski invasion meeting up near the LIC East River Pepsi sign.
This nonsense better not be the reason why the @NYCferry hasn't arrived at Roosevelt Island yet.— Miguel+◢⇅ (@LTEstyles) June 26, 2021
CC: @Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/eiPg1nmgtk
They really out here doing doughnuts in the East river. I’m upset! I need a Jet Ski😭 pic.twitter.com/nCAbCX7QW4— Lil Boujee Vert (@ChiefNesh_) June 26, 2021
Summer fun in the East River. pic.twitter.com/1zSF8Kg2lt— Rick Petree (@RickPetree) June 26, 2021
Why are a thousand people jet skiing down the East River right now? pic.twitter.com/doVfhWhSYs— Britney Christina Barcelona (@thot__tiana) June 26, 2021
A Yonkers couple enjoying a jet ski ride along the East River suddenly wound up stranded and in danger of sinking.— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 26, 2021
The NYPD, FDNY and Coast Guard came to the rescue.https://t.co/DLS6dV15AX
Thanks to the efforts of @USCG Station New York, @FDNY, @NYPDnews, everyone else, today's personal watercraft meetup in #NewYorkHarbor went off safely with no accidents! The Coast Guard and our partner agencies are #alwaysready to respond!#USCG #boating #safeboating #NYPD #FDNY pic.twitter.com/bza8bGdfTN— USCG_Tri_State (@USCG_Tri_State) June 26, 2021
