Sponsored Post - Drag Queen Story Hour For Kids Of All Ages With Flame & Lori Lu This Weekend June 26 - June 27 At Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedom Park - Kids Learn About Gender Diversity, Empathy And Confidence To Express Themselves

Pop-Up Library: Drag Queen Story Hour
Join Flame and Lori Lu for Drag Queen Story Hour at FDR Four Freedoms State Park, on Roosevelt Island this weekend, Saturday, June 26 and Sunday June 27. Stories and songs for kids of all ages!
This is a free event, but registration is required and limited to 60 attendees.(Register here for Saturday)Drag Queen Story Hour NYC, an organization which provides a range of fun and fabulous educational experiences for children and teens from 3 to 18 years old in libraries, schools, museums, and community spaces. Through storytelling and creativity, DQSH teaches children about gender diversity and all forms of difference to build empathy and give kids the confidence to express themselves however they feel comfortable. (Register here for Sunday.)
This event is hosted by Four Freedoms Park Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that programs Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island, on behalf of the people of New York, and in partnership with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Location
Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park
1 FDR Four Freedoms Park
New York, NY 10044
