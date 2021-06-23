Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Julie Menin Top Vote Getter So Far In NYC Council District 5 Democratic Party Primary Election But Absentee And Ranked Choice Ballots Still To Be Counted - How Did Roosevelt Island Vote?

According to the NYC Board Of Elections, the unofficial election night results of the NYC Council District 5 Democratic Party Primary  to represent Roosevelt Island, Upper East Side and East Harlem are: 

We don't know yet who won the election. Julie Menin was the top vote getter with 6,982 votes (33.93%) followed by Tricia Shimamura with 4,810 votes (23.38%). The vote count does not include absentee ballots or ranked choice voting. The NYC Board Of Elections will begin tabulating Ranked Choice Voting on June 29.

How did Roosevelt Island (Election Districts 82-87) vote in the NYC Council Election? 


By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:22:00 PM

Labels:

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )