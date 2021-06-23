Julie Menin Top Vote Getter So Far In NYC Council District 5 Democratic Party Primary Election But Absentee And Ranked Choice Ballots Still To Be Counted - How Did Roosevelt Island Vote?
According to the NYC Board Of Elections, the unofficial election night results of the NYC Council District 5 Democratic Party Primary to represent Roosevelt Island, Upper East Side and East Harlem are:Julie Menin was the top vote getter with 6,982 votes (33.93%) followed by Tricia Shimamura with 4,810 votes (23.38%). The vote count does not include absentee ballots or ranked choice voting. The NYC Board Of Elections will begin tabulating Ranked Choice Voting on June 29.
How did Roosevelt Island (Election Districts 82-87) vote in the NYC Council Election?
- Tricia Shimamura - 300
- Julie Menin - 197
Billy Freeland -
153
- Rebecca Lamorte - 144
- Kim Moscaritolo - 112
Chris Sosa - 63
- Marco Tamayo - 17
I am so humbled and gratified by the tremendous support from every corner of Council District 5!— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) June 23, 2021
We are up by over 2,000 votes and over 10 percent of the vote.
Now the BOE must tabulate rank choice and count absentee ballots so that every vote counts. pic.twitter.com/Qd2HcjyNaj
I’m so proud of what we’ve built and am incredibly hopeful for what’s to come in the next few weeks. My full statement is below. pic.twitter.com/KQzF4Qfj1D— Tricia Shimamura (@Tricia4NYC) June 23, 2021
🧵I am full of gratitude today as I reflect on our campaign. While we await absentee ballots & the RCV process, it is unlikely that we will prevail. I am so proud of the community we forged & ideas we championed, and thankful beyond words for our supporters. A few thoughts: (1/7) pic.twitter.com/paYtupqJVf— Billy Freeland 🚴♂️🚠 (@BillyFreelandNY) June 23, 2021
🧵After 18 months of campaigning, the ballots have been cast. While we await the results I wanted to say, from the bottom of my heart, thank you. This race has been the greatest challenge and most incredible experience of my life. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/LjDO0yCxuu— Rebecca Lamorte 🛠🌃🍕 (@RebeccaLamorte) June 23, 2021
While last night didn't go as we had hoped, there were some bright spots. I'm thrilled to have a brand new co-District Leader, Alex Bores, who I know will be an incredible partner. His support throughout this race was unwavering, and I'm honored to call him a friend. (2/5)— Kim Moscaritolo (@kimmosc) June 23, 2021
Statement on primary election results with text version below. We won't win this one, but we're incredibly grateful and looking forward to the future! pic.twitter.com/Wvd66iWfKD— Chris Sosa (@ChrisSosa) June 23, 2021
