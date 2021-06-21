NYC Mobil Vaccine Clinic Van Offering Free Pfizer Covid 19 Vaccinations This Week On Roosevelt Island, No Appointment Necessary - 65% Roosevelt Island Residents Have At Least One Dose, 60% Fully Vaccinated
A New York City Mobil Vaccine Clinic Van
The Roosevelt Island Mobile Vaccine Clinic Van is not listed on the NYC Vaccine Command Center site location schedule.
According to the NYC Health Department Covid Statistics for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044, of an estimated population of 11,571:
- 7627 residents have at least one dose of vaccination (65.35%)
- 6975 residents fully vaccinated (59.76%)
The most recent 7 Day Covid Testing Data from June 11-17 for Roosevelt Island Zip Code 10044 shows 244 people tested and 1 Positive Case for a rate of 0.41%
The NYC Health Department neighborhood Covid Data Profile for Roosevelt Island zip code 10044 shows a total of 574 cases and 40 deaths.NY State Health Department
- COVID confirmed deaths at Coler: 13
- COVID confirmed deaths outside of Coler: 17
- COVID presumed death at Coler: 1
- TOTAL: 31
