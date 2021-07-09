Friday, July 9, 2021

Roosevelt Island Jazz Jam Session Sunday July 11 At Gallery RIVAA - Come Enjoy The Afternoon With Some Great Music

You're invited to a Sunday, July 11 Roosevelt Island Jazz Jam Session. According to Gallery RIVAA:

Gallery RIVAA is pleased to invite you to the Jazz Jam Session this Sunday, July 11th at 2:30 pm.

The session will showcase the improvisations and talents of Roosevelt Island's jazz musician community and their friends. It will run from 2:30 - 5:30 pm with non-stop jazz music! So, please come, join us and enjoy the evening with some great music.  

Date: July 11th, 2021 

Time: 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm 

Venue: Gallery RIVAA, 527 Main Street, Roosevelt Island 

Here's a sample from last week's Jazz Jam at Gallery RIVAA celebrating the return of live music after the past year of Covid shutdown.

 If you want to play in the Roosevelt Island Jazz Jam, please contact 10044jazz@gmail.com

