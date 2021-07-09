Roosevelt Island Jazz Jam Session Sunday July 11 At Gallery RIVAA - Come Enjoy The Afternoon With Some Great Music
You're invited to a Sunday, July 11 Roosevelt Island Jazz Jam Session. According to Gallery RIVAA:
Gallery RIVAA is pleased to invite you to the Jazz Jam Session this Sunday, July 11th at 2:30 pm.
Date: July 11th, 2021
Time: 2:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Venue: Gallery RIVAA, 527 Main Street, Roosevelt Island
Here's a sample from last week's Jazz Jam at Gallery RIVAA celebrating the return of live music after the past year of Covid shutdown.
If you want to play in the Roosevelt Island Jazz Jam, please contact 10044jazz@gmail.com
