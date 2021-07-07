Post Covid Restoration Phase Has Begun For New York Public Library Roosevelt Island Branch Says Manager Carlos Chavez, Indoor Seating, Children's And Community Rooms Open, Computers Are Back, Photocopying, Upcoming Programs And Air Conditioning Too - Maybe Outdoor Seating If RIOC Cooperates
NYPL Roosevelt Island Branch
Manager Carlos Chavez reported yesterday:
... we are fully open to the community. Patrons can now stay at the library as long as they want during our hours of operation. All computers are now available including laptops. Our photocopier is back in service and so is our community room.Roosevelt Island library hours are currently Monday - Saturday 11 AM - 5 PM.
I spoke with Mr Chavez yesterday about the restoration of NYPL Roosevelt Island branch services. According to Mr Chavez:
Greetings Roosevelt Islanders
I have very good new s for everyone. We have finally entered what is known as the restoration phase at the Roosevelt Island library and what that means is that we are almost fully open to the community and these are the new services that we are offering in the restoration phase.
Indoor seating so you will see all our furniture is set up along the main area of the library as well as the children's room which is all the way in the back. Patrons can stay at the library as long as they want during our hours of operation.
All our computers are back in service that includes desktops and laptops. You can reserve them with your library card. We also have photocopying services and scanning services available and our community room is also back in service so later this month we will be having programs at the library...
Upcoming NYPL Roosevelt Island branch events include:Roosevelt Island Public Library is also air conditioned
The outdoor space adjacent to the Roosevelt Island library branch is controlled by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC).
The Roosevelt Island Library begins restoration of full service today.It would be great if library patrons could also use the outdoor space adjacent to the Library that RIOC had previously said would start renovations in May.If renovations are not going to be done this summer, is it possible for RIOC to clean up the outdoor space, put out a few tables and chairs and let the Library patrons use the outdoor space?Or wait until later in year to start renovations?Any comment from RIOC?
Great suggestions. I would recommend utilizing our Tikkit system which is the best and most efficient way to have action taken on your recommendations and suggestions. You may also use the Speak Up form on our website which will allow your recommendations and suggestions to be heard at the next Board meeting.Please do let me know if there’s any other information I’m able to provide.
What is the current status of plans to renovate the outdoor area next to Public Library?If work is not planned for the summer, will RIOC clean it up and put chairs and tables out so library patrons can use it.
