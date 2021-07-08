Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance Honors RI Pediatrician Dr Katherine Grimm With STAR AWARD At July 22 Fundraising Event To Benefit Scholarship And Theater Equipment Needs, You're Invited - MST&DA Shakespeare Workshop Staged Reading Of Richard 111 July 16-19 Too
The Roosevelt Island Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance (MST&DA) is hosting a July 22 fundraising event and award ceremony for Roosevelt Island resident Dr Katherine Grimm at The Sanctuary event space. You're invited.
According to MST&DA Executive Director Kristi Towey:
We are so excited to finally see this event happen after having to cancel last spring due to COVID. Dr. Grimm is a valuable part of the MSTDA and Roosevelt Island community. Her support, care and contributions deserve recognition. She is truly a STAR! We hope you will all join us in celebrating her.
Dr. Katherine Teets Grimm will receive Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance’s very first STAR AWARD for her extraordinary service to the Roosevelt Island community at an award ceremony on July 22, 2021. Dr. Grimm, a longtime supporter of MSTDA, will be acknowledged for her work spanning 50 years as a pediatrician on Roosevelt Island and affiliate with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Medical Center. Dr. Grimm specializes in Allergy, Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. Her work as a medical expert in child abuse trials is notable. She also served on the RIOC Board for several years. She is a valued contributor to the well-being of Roosevelt Islanders and loved by many.
On July 22, the community is invited to MSTDA’s fundraiser and award ceremony, in partnership with The Sanctuary. It will take place at the inviting outdoor setting of The Sanctuary at 851 Main Street. Guests will be treated to an entertaining evening that includes performances by MSTDA adults, teens and child actors, with a cameo appearance by MSTDA Board Members. Selections from Dr. Grimm’s favorite musicals, “Sound of Music” and “Annie,” as well as past MSTDA productions of “Chicago,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and “Theory of Relativity” will enliven the evening. The program will feature the talented MSTDA Teen Theatre and the performers will include many Roosevelt Island patients of pediatrician Dr. Grimm. Folks from the community will share personal stories and testimonies of how Dr. Grimm has touched their lives and provided excellent care for them over the years. In alliance with Dr. Grimm’s admirable work with youth, MSTDA provides needs-based scholarships and a safe place for children with special needs to participate in the performing arts. The fundraiser will benefit MSTDA’s growing scholarship needs and theatre equipment upgrades. The Star Award Ceremony event is family friendly and all are invited to attend.
Food and beverages will be served. Catering provided by Fuji East and Carolyn Christianson. Raffle items will feature local businesses. Tickets can be purchased here: STAR AWARD 2021
Also, next weekend, July 16, 17 & 18, the MST&DA Shakespeare workshop is performing a staged reading of Richard 111Ticket info here.
