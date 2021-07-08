Week 2 Of Roosevelt Island Free Summer Outdoor Movie Series At Firefighters Field Showing Mad Max: Fury Road Saturday Evening July 10 - Manhattan Park Outdoor Movie Showing Raya And The Last Dragon Saturday July 10 Too.
A large crowd of residents, parents, kids, friends and neighbors filled
Firefighters Field last June 25 evening enjoying the first of the 2021
Roosevelt Island Summer Outdoor Movie Series with the showing of Raya The Last
Dragon.
The second film in the Roosevelt Island Outdoor Summer Movie Series is Mad Max:Fury Road
showing Saturday, July 10 at Firefighters Field.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
The Roosevelt Island Outdoor Summer Movie Series continues, and we’ve got seven more blockbusters coming your way!
Join us at Firefighter’s Field (across from the Tram, 300 Main St.) this Saturday, July 10th for our second film, Mad Max: Fury Road (Rated R).
Please see the full schedule below:
- Saturday, July 10th: Mad Max: Fury Road (Rated R)
- Friday, July 23rd: Black Stallion
- Saturday, July 24th: Beverly Hills Cop (Rated R)
- Friday, June 30th: Minari
- Friday, August 13th: Bridesmaids (Rated R)
- Friday, August 20th: Rocketman (Rated R)
- Saturday, August 21st: The Mighty Ducks
All films are FREE and begin at sunset. Seating is first come, first serve. Food vendors will be on site. Be sure to bring blankets and/or lawn chairs. Music and more begin at 6 PM!
