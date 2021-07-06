Sneak Peek Photos From Celebrity Actress Of New Roosevelt Island Graduate Hotel Rooftop Bar/Restaurant With Awesome NYC East River Waterfront Views At July 4 Fireworks Celebration Private Party - Panorama Room Opens To The Public In Mid July
Roosevelt Island residents have been waiting with great anticipation for the expected mid July opening of the Panorama Room, a new rooftop bar and restaurant located in the Graduate Hotel on the Cornell Tech campus. Those residents who signed up for the Graduate Hotel tour last month and got up to the roof were greatly impressed with the awesome views of NYC East River waterfront seen from the Panorama Room.
Here's a sneak peak of the Roosevelt Island Panorama Room views from
Instagram Page of actress Jamie Chung
during a July 4th celebration private party at the Graduate Hotel rooftop
bar/restaurant. Click through the photo slideshow for video of the July 4
fireworks - What a sight!
The soon to open Graduate Hotel rooftop Panorama Room and ground floor Anything At All restaurant, which opened June 22, are operated by the Call Mom hospitality group duo of Med Abrous and Marc Rose
Today I asked a Call Mom representative:
Is there any update on the Panorama Rooftop Bar opening date?
Also, I understand there was a July 4 Fireworks Celebration private party at the Panorama Rooftop Bar not open to the public or hotel guests. Is that true?
Why was the rooftop bar not open to the public for the July 4 celebration.
A Call Mom spokesperson answered:
... The Panorama Room was used for a small private party on the 4th as it's not fully complete yet. It will be open in mid July,...
The Anything At All restaurant has been getting great reviews from Roosevelt Island residents.
Thanks #anythingatallnyc @GraduateHotels #RooseveltIsland for a brilliant dining experience! Had a fun fab Bday dinner! The food was delish, the drinks potent, and the service great, considering you’ve only been open a week. 😋🍽👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/916Ihk4HFl— NamelyNorm (@NamelyNorm) June 26, 2021
Another resident told me the Wagyu Burger was the best he's ever had.
Looking forward to opening of the Panorama Room.
