Global Citizen Oriented New City NYC Church Being Planted On Roosevelt Island By Local Husband & Wife Residents - Joining A Variety Of Roosevelt Island Christian, Jewish & Islamic Communities & Rich History Of Roosevelt Island Worship
A new church is being planted on Roosevelt Island. According to husband and wife
founders Piero Gorriti (Pastor) and Andrea Gorriti-Oliveros (Community Life
Director) of
New City NYC:
We have been residing in Roosevelt Island for almost two years, we moved a couple of months before the pandemic hit.
As internationals from Peru and as a young married couple, we found ourselves welcomed and understood in Roosevelt Island. We do not know of another place with the diversity found here, where our neighbors are literally from every continent with different types of visas or as permanent residents.
Now, with a one year old, we wouldn’t want to live anywhere else, we have found a community where though we are from different cultures and backgrounds, we relate and understand each other in our struggle of missing our respective home-countries while trying to make this little island our home.
We are a new international church in Roosevelt Island. We will start gathering weekly at the Chapel of the Good Shepherd (543 Main Street) on Sundays from 4-6pm. Here is a brief story of who we are:
Our hearts are torn between different places: Adapting to a new place we are excited to call home, missing our culture of origin, and yet at the same time in awe on discovering new cultures and finding beauty in diversity. These are all too common experiences that my wife Andrea and I encountered as Peruvians working in NYC.
We quickly found out that we were not the only ones that have had these experiences. There was a community of like-minded Global Citizens who have had experiences not too different from ours. Global Citizens are those whose lives transcend beyond national borders, reflecting a global identity due to their geographical location, cross-cultural experiences, and personal interests.
Here is a photo we took for our Fall Kick Off event this fall. We invited residents of Roosevelt Island to participate with their familiesNew City NYC was birthed!
We hope that regardless of your background, whether you've just realized you are a Global Citizen or you have known you are for a while, we invite you to be a part of this community from all around the world!
Last Sunday, Nov. 28th started our advent series, we would love to have you as we prepare our hearts for Christmas. All are welcome. For more info and other events you could get involved visit us at our website New City NYC and Instagram
Roosevelt Island has a variety of religious groups including:
-
St Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church
- Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopol Congregation
- Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation,
-
Chabad Of Roosevelt Island,
- Mosaic Roosevelt Island Christian Church
- Islamic Society of Roosevelt Island ( 564 Main Street)
Please let me know if I am missing any other Roosevelt Island religious group.
Roosevelt Island Historical Society President Judy Berdy has a very interesting chapter in her Roosevelt Island book about religion on Blackwell's (now Roosevelt) Island. Also, 2015 issue of Blackwell's Almanac
