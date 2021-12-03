Trader Joe's Bridgemarket 59th Street Store Opens Yesterday To Large Crowd Of Very Happy Customers, Only 1 Block From The Roosevelt Island Tram - Take A Tour And Meet Store Manager Captain Brian Who Loves Roosevelt Island
Grocery shopping for Roosevelt Island residents just got a whole lot better.
The
NYC 59th Street Bridgemarket Trader Joe's
under the Queensboro Bridge and only one block from the Roosevelt Island Tram
The lines were long but very orderly and manageable, not a long wait at all.
I spoke with Trader Joe's Captain Brian yesterday who tell us about the new
store and says about Roosevelt Island:
... I'm very familiar with it. It's one of my favorite places in New York. I think it's a beautiful place. I love visiting there and I've been there a couple times since I've been working out of the store so love it....
... the Tram goes almost directly over the store so it seemed logical to pay a little homage to the Tram being right next to us...
A very happy Trader Joe's customer Kelsey Fowler gives a great first hand account of the Trader Joe's 59th Street Grand Opening and tour of the store. Watch and enjoy her happiness and excitement.
The store is open daily from 8 am to 9 PM.
As one Roosevelt Island resident commented:
This is the best thing ever!!! Now all I need is an outdoor volleyball court on the island and all my dreams will have come true
If only they delivered.
Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side NYC Council Member Ben Kallos adds:
More info on Trader Joe's available at their web site.
Just as I got elected, A&P went bankrupt and we lost our flagship Food Emporium.
We spent the past 8 years working with EDC and multiple owners who cycled through the space. We reached out to every supermarket in America to get this largest of empty storefronts filled. We even tried creative ideas like pop up markets. After years of working to fill the space, I couldn't be prouder that the Trader Joe's everyone's been asking for is open.
I promise I didn't put in all this work just for the Thai Lime & Chili Cashews. :
