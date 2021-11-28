Happy Chanukah From Roosevelt Island - Join The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island For Family Public Menorah Lighting Saturday December 4 At Rivercross Lawn - Pass The Latkes Please & Chanukah Songs From The Maccabeats And Adam Sandler Too
At its core, Hanukkah recounts a story at the heart of the human spirit — one that is inherently Jewish and undeniably American. From my family to yours, we wish you and your loved ones a Chanukah Sameach, a Happy Hanukkah!— President Biden (@POTUS) November 28, 2021
Tonight is the first of eight Chanukah nights.
Happy #Hanukkah, New York City!— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 29, 2021
The
Chabad of Roosevelt Island
invite you to the Annual Family Public Menorah Lighting for the 7th Chanukah
Light at the Rivercross Lawn on December 4 at 6:30 PM.
Come together to celebrate Jewish pride!
Enjoy hot latkes, hot drinks, music, dreidels and other ttreats.
For more information contact nechama@RIjewish.org
The Maccabeats celebrate with a new 2021 Chanukah song
and A Latke Recipe.
Also, enjoy Adam Sandler's Chanukah Song.
Happy Chanukah Roosevelt Island.
