Happy Chanukah From Roosevelt Island - Join The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island For Family Public Menorah Lighting Saturday December 4 At Rivercross Lawn - Pass The Latkes Please & Chanukah Songs From The Maccabeats And Adam Sandler Too

Tonight is the first of eight Chanukah nights.

The Chabad of Roosevelt Island invite you to the Annual Family Public Menorah Lighting for the 7th Chanukah Light at the Rivercross Lawn on December 4 at 6:30 PM.

Come together to celebrate Jewish pride!

Enjoy hot latkes, hot drinks, music, dreidels and other  ttreats.

For more information contact nechama@RIjewish.org

The Maccabeats celebrate with a new 2021 Chanukah song


and A Latke Recipe.

Also, enjoy Adam Sandler's Chanukah Song.

Happy Chanukah Roosevelt Island.

