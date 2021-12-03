You're Invited To The Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Artist's Group Show, "Miracle On Main Street" Opening Reception Saturday December 4, Exhibition Thru January 23
Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA reports:
Miracle on Main Street
Saturday, December 4, 2021 to Sunday, January 23, 2022
Opening Reception: Saturday, December 4, 6 - 9 pm
You are cordially invited to the opening reception of the RIVAA Artist's Group Show: 'MIRACLE ON MAIN STREET' on Saturday, December 4th from 6-9 pm at Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street).
