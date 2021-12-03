Friday, December 3, 2021

You're Invited To The Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA Artist's Group Show, "Miracle On Main Street" Opening Reception Saturday December 4, Exhibition Thru January 23

Roosevelt Island Gallery RIVAA reports: 

Miracle on Main Street 

Saturday, December 4, 2021 to Sunday, January 23, 2022 

Opening Reception: Saturday, December 4, 6 - 9 pm 

You are cordially invited to the opening reception of the RIVAA Artist's Group Show: 'MIRACLE ON MAIN STREET' on Saturday, December 4th from 6-9 pm at Gallery RIVAA (527 Main Street).


