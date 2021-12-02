Great News - Roosevelt Island Will Soon Be Getting A NYC Health & Hospital Test & Trace Corp Mobil Covid Unit Says Incoming NYC Council Member Julie Menin
Reported last Tuesday that the Roosevelt Island Youth Center closed due to multiple Covid 19 exposures and PS/IS 217 school parents were pleading for a Roosevelt Island Covid Test site. To date, a petition to bring Covid test site to Roosevelt Island has 344 signatures.
Yesterday, I asked newly-elected, incoming Roosevelt Island/Upper East Side NYC Council Member Julie Menin:
Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 @NYCSchools desperate for help to get local COVID Testing site/van. @BenKallos @SeawrightForNY @SenatorSerrano @RepMaloney @NYCHealthCommr @nycHealthy pic.twitter.com/NrhY5fKAt4— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) November 30, 2021
There is no Covid Test site on Roosevelt Island. RIOC is silent on this. A group of parents have started a petition to bring Covid Test site to Roosevelt Island. Any comment on this? Anything you can do to help....Ms Menin reported this afternoon:
I spoke to the City’s Test and Trace Corps and they will deploy a mobile unit to Roosevelt Island to meet residents’ concerns. It will be open to the general public.I spoke with Ms Menin a few minutes ago. She said that as a former NYC Commissioner and head of several NYC Agencies, she was able to use her City Hall contacts to secure a NYC Health & Hospitals Corp Test and Trace Corp mobile unit for Roosevelt Island.
Image From NYC Health & Hospitals Corp
The mobile unit will perform both rapid and PCR testing.
The location and hours of the mobile unit are still to be determined though it can easily move to wherever on Roosevelt Island it is most needed.
Good job by our incoming NYC Council Member Julie Menin (pictured below campaigning last September at the Farmers Market).
