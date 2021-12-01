Cornell Tech Working On Project To Improve Roosevelt Island Local News Gathering - Will You Help?
Roosevelt Islander Online relies on your written tips, photos, videos and documents to report on local Roosevelt Island news. I greatly appreciate the efforts by residents to help inform the Roosevelt Island community.
A group of Cornell Tech students are working on a project to improve the Roosevelt Island news gathering process. Will you help?
According to Tim Bernard, one of the Cornell Tech students working on the project:
Answer quick questions to support the Roosevelt Islander!
A group of Cornell Tech students are developing a system for members of the public to respond to requests for tidbits of information, photos, etc. from local news agencies, starting with the Roosevelt Islander. Sign up as a contributor here.
NY1's Pat Kiernan
discussed the importance of local news in this
2019 video report.
According to Mr Kiernan:
... there will be over the next decade more big shifts and how local reporting is done and how people learn about that reporting and what they do with it when they get it.Sign up here to help Roosevelt Island and local NYC news gathering.
