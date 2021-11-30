Roosevelt Island Youth Center Temporarily Closes Due To Possible Multiple Covid 19 Exposures - Parents Of PS/IS 217 Students Pleading For Roosevelt Island Covid Testing
Earlier today, I asked the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
I'm told that the youth center has multiple positive Covid cases among kids and staff, and RIOC closed down the center until further notice.
Is that true?
Does RIOC have any plans to bring back Covid Testing site to Roosevelt Island....
This evening, RIOC Public Information Officer Amy Smith replied:
For the first time this year, the Roosevelt Island Youth Center (RIYC) has temporarily closed due to evidence of possible COVID-19 exposure. We did not hesitate in halting operations of the RIYC in order to keep our participants and staff safe. Although not ideal, closing is a step we proudly take, particularly as the Omicron variant raises cause for concern. During our closure, we will be working through our multi-layered response and we will update our participants when it has been deemed safe to reopen. We will remain transparent in sharing this information and updates with island partners and encourage families to continue to reach out to us directly with any questions or concerns.
Parents of
PS/IS 217 students
are pleading for Covid Testing on Roosevelt Island:
Twice a week, but afternoons only.
That way they will have the foot traffic in RI, kids can get tested after school, parents can return home and get tested with their kids (as kids will be pick up from after school programs) Maybe even one Saturday at the Farmers Market.
Especially for kids with IEPs who are missing out because they can't test back into school after 'potential exposure' quarantine. No available slots in our area... Seems like a quarantine situation at school should trigger a pop-up site!— Melissa B Davis, PhD (@MeliD32) November 30, 2021
Nope.— Melissa B Davis, PhD (@MeliD32) November 30, 2021
