Roosevelt Island RISA Holiday Village Festivities This Weekend And RIOC Scaled Down Holiday Trail Friday December 3 With Tree Lighting & MST&DA Carolers
Roosevelt Island Seniors Association (RISA) President Andrea Jackson reports:
RIOC) adds:
The " Holiday Village " event is a wonderful blend of Community Organizations, Businesses, Vendors, and residents, bringing together a host of festivities and a resounding atmosphere of the Holiday season. The event begins December 3, 2021, through December 5, 2021, from 10 AM - 6:30 PM at Good Shepherd Plaza.
Featuring Live Jazz, unique gifts, refreshments, Santa's Chairs, attractions for the entire family, and much more. Come by share in the fun and contribute to our Toy, sock, hat, and glove drive for the "Samaritan Village" Family Shelter. For more information email riseniorsa@gmail.com. Admission is Free, Social distancing, mask-wearing, and compliances are enforced.
Tis the season, Roosevelt Island!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! You may have spotted decorative garland, twinkle lights, a sleigh, giant gift boxes, and more as Roosevelt Island has entered the holiday season. To celebrate the season, since we’re unable to return to full holiday activities at this time, we hope you’ll join us for the Roosevelt Island Holiday Trail on Friday, December 3rd, from 5 PM – 7 PM!
The Roosevelt Island Holiday Trail is a festive and fun collection of stops where RIOC, in partnership with community groups, businesses, and partners will offer holiday-themed music, treats, information, and more!
The Holiday Trail will take revelers to various island locations, from the NYC Ferry landing to the RISA Holiday Village at Good Shepherd Plaza (543 Main St.). This scaled-down free event will be a festive day of fun and a chance for all to show off your ugliest Christmas sweaters or best holiday regalia, as the tree will be turned on at 7 PM on the Meditation Lawn.
We hope you can come out and celebrate the holiday spirit!
