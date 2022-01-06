Thursday, January 6, 2022

Military Osprey Aircraft Flying Low And Loud Over Roosevelt Island And NYC Today, It Was So Low It Shook Windows Says Resident - What Was That About?

A Roosevelt Island resident asked:
Did anyone else hear that LOW LOUD ASS helicopter above The Landings about half an hour ago? It was so low it shook the windows.
Here's more on the Osprey

