Military Osprey Aircraft Flying Low And Loud Over Roosevelt Island And NYC Today, It Was So Low It Shook Windows Says Resident - What Was That About?
A Roosevelt Island resident asked:
Yes. It freaked me out a bit. They were so low. I was wondering what was happening.— (((Shona Keir))) 💗🧡💛💚💙💜🤎🖤🤍 (@ShonaKeir) January 6, 2022
Did anyone else hear that LOW LOUD ASS helicopter above The Landings about half an hour ago? It was so low it shook the windows.
Flew over Roosevelt Island East River a few minutes ago too— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) January 6, 2022
Military Osprey Helicopters flying over Roosevelt Island East River waterfront today https://t.co/UnE4RlvGFc— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) January 6, 2022
I've seen lots of Ospreys over NYC (don't ask) but never this low and usually over Hudson. @nyc311 didn't issue any standard warnings of military overflights either, although that's not uncommon.— Peaceful Skies Coalition. (@BanTheHellies) January 6, 2022
Here's more on the Osprey
Three low flying military Osprey aircraft rattled buildings and nerves on the UES Wednesday afternoon around 2:15 after flying low over buildings for reasons we don’t yet know. We’ve reached out the NYPD, US Army and FAA for info. #UES #NYC— Upper East Site (@uppereastsiteny) January 6, 2022
Photos by @w.dos20, @andrew_mendelsohn pic.twitter.com/FkVNeoJrwi
