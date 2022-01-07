Friday, January 7, 2022

Resident Asks How To Dispose Of Roosevelt Island Christmas Trees - Bring To Haki Food Drop Off Site Tomorrow For Transport To Queens Mulchfest And Join Petition With RI Garden Club For Local Sustainable Tree Chipping Next Year

The Roosevelt Island Twitterverse asked today: I asked the Haki Food Scrap Collective Drop Off Site volunteers:
Is there no place on Roosevelt island to dispose of Christmas trees

Roosevelt Island Garden Club and Haki volunteer Julia Ferguson replied: 

To properly dispose of Christmas trees from Roosevelt Island, the only way to do that is to take the trees off island and to drop them at the Parks Department location with Mulchfest NYC Parks. One site that is very close is the Queensbridge Park on Vernon Blvd (just before arriving at the Qboro bridge) anytime during park hours through January 9th when they will be chipped for mulch. Astoria Park is also hosting two chipping days this coming weekend on both Saturday and Sunday January 8th and January 9th. 

In the past two years, volunteers from RIGC and Haki helped to take about 30-40 RI trees to Mulchfest, but we were unable to make any big effort this year in 2022. That being said, RIGC/Haki volunteers can transport RI trees to Vernon tomorrow only Saturday January 8th for anyone who wants to bring their tree clean of any trimmings to the Haki Food Scrap Drop Off between 9 and 2 tomorrow. One car will make trips off Island with any trees brought to Haki tomorrow. 

Any Roosevelt Islanders interested in requesting that RIOC make a shift to more sustainable chipping of trees or to a link with NYC Parks Mulchfest in 2023 can email rigardencluboutreach@gmail.com. Now is the time to begin to petition and plan for years ahead 2023 and beyond. We can join together and write a letter about this positive change for 2023.

