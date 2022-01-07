Resident Asks How To Dispose Of Roosevelt Island Christmas Trees - Bring To Haki Food Drop Off Site Tomorrow For Transport To Queens Mulchfest And Join Petition With RI Garden Club For Local Sustainable Tree Chipping Next Year
What to do with Christmas trees on @Rooseveltisland ???— Thierry Rolling (@T19R84) January 7, 2022
I asked the Haki Food Scrap Collective Drop Off Site volunteers:
It's so annoying that city services like that are unavailable on the island as it is leased to the State...— Thierry Rolling (@T19R84) January 7, 2022
Is there no place on Roosevelt island to dispose of Christmas trees
Roosevelt Island Garden Club and Haki volunteer Julia Ferguson replied:
To properly dispose of Christmas trees from Roosevelt Island, the only way to do that is to take the trees off island and to drop them at the Parks Department location with Mulchfest NYC Parks. One site that is very close is the Queensbridge Park on Vernon Blvd (just before arriving at the Qboro bridge) anytime during park hours through January 9th when they will be chipped for mulch. Astoria Park is also hosting two chipping days this coming weekend on both Saturday and Sunday January 8th and January 9th.
Any Roosevelt Islanders interested in requesting that RIOC make a shift to more sustainable chipping of trees or to a link with NYC Parks Mulchfest in 2023 can email rigardencluboutreach@gmail.com. Now is the time to begin to petition and plan for years ahead 2023 and beyond. We can join together and write a letter about this positive change for 2023.
0 comments :
Post a Comment