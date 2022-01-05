Thank You To Former NYC Council Member Ben Kallos And His Staff For Service To Roosevelt Island During The Last 8 Years - Look What's Been Accomplished
Thank you to former NYC Council Member Ben Kallos who served Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side for the past 8 years and would have been re-elected had he not been term limited from running again.
Taking this last opportunity to thank you for the opportunity of a lifetime and send one final report on what we’ve been able to accomplish together over these past 8 years.— Ben Kallos, NYC Council Member (@BenKallos) December 31, 2021
Check out the summary, the list of 140 issues or the full 175-page report: https://t.co/kIDA2TKo4k
Here's a summary of 8 years service by Mr Kallos for NYC Council District 5 which includes Roosevelt
Island and the Upper East Side.
The Girl Puzzle monument honoring journalist Nelly Bly, Mr Kallos remarked:
I am proud to represent Roosevelt Island. There is nothing like Roosevelt Island anywhere else in New York City let alone the planet...
Here's Mr Kallos at the November 29, 2021 opening of the
Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Green Roof,
June 30 Roosevelt Island Covid Pop Up Test site,
Welcome to Roosevelt Island Covid-19 Mobile Pop Up site at Motorgate Place. Get your free Covid-19 test on Roosevelt Island June 29-July 2. @benyankee @NYCHealthSystem @RIOCny pic.twitter.com/M34fmBShId— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) June 30, 2020
installation of Roosevelt Island Citibike docks
and start of Roosevelt Island NYC Ferry Service (August 29, 2017).
Also, thanks to the staff working with Mr Kallos for their efforts on behalf of the Roosevelt Island community.
Good luck Jesse and thanks for your service to the Roosevelt Island community https://t.co/5HtVMe5Ime— Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) January 4, 2022
Good hire. Every single solitary PreK seat on Roosevelt Island was thanks to Jesse's dogged persistence. I've got the scars to prove it.— Justin Brannan (@JustinBrannan) January 4, 2022
I believe in term limits, even for me, and support @GovKathyHochul's proposal for term limits at the state level. 8 years has to be enough to get things done. https://t.co/yDptwaqjJS— Ben Kallos (@kallos) January 5, 2022
0 comments :
Post a Comment