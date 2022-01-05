Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Thank You To Former NYC Council Member Ben Kallos And His Staff For Service To Roosevelt Island During The Last 8 Years - Look What's Been Accomplished

Thank you to former NYC Council Member Ben Kallos who served Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side for the past 8 years and would have been re-elected had he not been term limited from running again.

Here's a summary of 8 years service by Mr Kallos for NYC Council District 5 which includes Roosevelt Island and the Upper East Side.

During his final official visit to Roosevelt Island at the December 10 opening of The Girl Puzzle monument honoring journalist Nelly Bly, Mr Kallos remarked:
I am proud to represent Roosevelt Island. There is nothing like Roosevelt Island anywhere else in New York City let alone the planet...

 

 Here's Mr Kallos at the November 29, 2021 opening of the Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 Green Roof,

June 30 Roosevelt Island Covid Pop Up Test site,

installation of Roosevelt Island Citibike docks


and start of Roosevelt Island NYC Ferry Service (August 29, 2017).
 

Also, thanks to the staff working with Mr Kallos for their efforts on behalf of the Roosevelt Island community.

