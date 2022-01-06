NYC Council Fiscal Year 2023 Discretionary Funding Applications For Non Profit Community Organizations Now Open Says Roosevelt Island & Upper East Side Council Member Julie Menin - See What Roosevelt Island Groups Got NYC Council Fiscal Year 2022 Discretionary Funding
Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side NYC Council Member Julie Menin tweets:
The City Council’s application for discretionary funding is now live! Eligible not-for-profit community-based organizations can apply for funding until Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Applications can be submitted at https://t.co/F470PIJx0g pic.twitter.com/aCB2ES761S— Julie Menin (@JulieMenin) January 4, 2022
Below are Roosevelt Island non profits that received fiscal year 2022 NYC
discretionary funding from former Council Member
Ben Kallos.
0 comments :
Post a Comment