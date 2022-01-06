Thursday, January 6, 2022

NYC Council Fiscal Year 2023 Discretionary Funding Applications For Non Profit Community Organizations Now Open Says Roosevelt Island & Upper East Side Council Member Julie Menin - See What Roosevelt Island Groups Got NYC Council Fiscal Year 2022 Discretionary Funding

Roosevelt Island and Upper East Side NYC Council Member Julie Menin tweets:

Below are Roosevelt Island non profits that received fiscal year 2022 NYC discretionary funding from former Council Member Ben Kallos.





Clich here for more info and to apply.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 5:28:00 PM

Labels: , , , , , , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )