Sad News, Long Time Roosevelt Island Resident Lynette Chatanow Passed Away December 25 - Condolences To Her Family, Friends And Neighbors
Long time Roosevelt Island resident Lynette Chatanow passed away December 25, 2021.
According to the obituary shared by the family of Lynette Chatanow:
Condolences to the Family, Friends and Neighbors of Lynette Chatanow.
Peacefully and with her family nearby, Lynette Chatanow passed away on December 25th. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jerry Chatanow, who was married to her for 56 years, her daughters, Ivy and Jill and her two grandchildren, Kaylie and Claudia.
Lynette moved to Roosevelt Island in March of 1978. She was active with the Roosevelt Island Senior Center, the Roosevelt Island Garden Club, the Knitting Club and the Roosevelt Island Chabad.
A private burial took place at Wellwood Cemetery, and will be followed in a few weeks by a virtual memorial.
