Little League Mom Shares A Perfect Day For Baseball At Roosevelt Island Capobianco Field - It's A Little Bit Of Heaven On Our Roosevelt Island Field Of Dreams, All Star Game Sunday June 5
Roosevelt Island Little League
Mom
Kaja Meade shares a perfect day for baseball at Capobianco Field:
Hours every weekend with friends… new and old… and seeing first hand how it does take a village to raise these small (and growing) people! Growing up on the island can be like living in a park! ❤️🚠. I even bought lawn chairs this year?!
All star game this weekend! Are you coming out to meet the neighbors, and watch some baseball!?
Roosevelt Island Little League Coach Danny Brasco adds:
The Roosevelt Island Little League All Star Game is one of the more special moments of the season.
Four exemplary players are selected from each Minors & Majors division team. The game is played in a fun hybrid style, that combines age groups and teams.
The older guys play one inning and then the younger guys play the next, switching on & off in a nine inning game. The young up & coming players get to be on a team with the Major league All Stars, who are both great players and great leaders/teammates. In turn, the older guys root for and encourage the Minors players and it makes for a fantastic game that has been an absolute home run these past 2 seasons
The Roosevelt Island Little League All Star Game is 4 PM Sunday, June 5.
I spoke with Coach Danny, Coach Coach Arya Shirazi and
NYC Council Member Julie Menin
at the
Roosevelt Island Little League Opening Day.
The
Roosevelt Island Little League
at Capobianco Field is a little bit of heaven on our Roosevelt Island Field Of
Dreams.
Play Ball!
