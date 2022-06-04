Little League Mom Shares A Perfect Day For Baseball At Roosevelt Island Capobianco Field - It's A Little Bit Of Heaven On Our Roosevelt Island Field Of Dreams, All Star Game Sunday June 5

Roosevelt Island Little League Mom Kaja Meade shares a perfect day for baseball at Capobianco Field:



All star game this weekend! Are you coming out to meet the neighbors, and watch some baseball!?

Roosevelt Island Little League Coach Danny Brasco adds:



The Roosevelt Island Little League All Star Game is one of the more special moments of the season.

Four exemplary players are selected from each Minors & Majors division team. The game is played in a fun hybrid style, that combines age groups and teams.

The older guys play one inning and then the younger guys play the next, switching on & off in a nine inning game. The young up & coming players get to be on a team with the Major league All Stars, who are both great players and great leaders/teammates. In turn, the older guys root for and encourage the Minors players and it makes for a fantastic game that has been an absolute home run these past 2 seasons

The Roosevelt Island Little League All Star Game is 4 PM Sunday, June 5.