Free Healthy Recipe Demo And Tasting Hosted By RIDA And Food Bank For NYC Friday September 24 At Weekly Roosevelt Island Food Pantry - SNAP Assistance Too

The Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) and Food Bank For New York City are hosting:

on Friday September 23 from 2-5 PM at 546 Main Street. They will discuss benefits of fruits and vegetables as well as balanced meals and Portions.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds:

The RIDA Food Pantry continues serving the community each Friday from 4 PM – 6 PM, at the Cultural Center (548A Main St.).

When arriving, kindly follow the below guidelines:

Bring identification.

If you don’t feel well, stay home.

Please practice social distancing while waiting in line.

Wear a mask.

Bring a shopping cart or bag.

Proof of vaccination will be required for entry. If you have not been vaccinated, you will be given bagged items at the door.

Be courteous and considerate to volunteers and each other.

On Friday, 9/23 Food Bank of NYC and RIDA will sponsor Free recipe Demo / Tasting and SNAP (EBT) Enrollment at 546 Main Street.