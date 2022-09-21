Chabad Of Roosevelt Island Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur High Holiday Services Begins Sunday September 25, Traditional Challah Bake September 22 Too - Shanah Tovah, Have A Happy And Sweet New Year 5783
The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island invite you to Rosh Hashanah services Sunday September 25 - Tuesday September 27 and Yom Kippur services Tuesday October 4-5 at the Roosevelt Island Cultural Center (548 Main Street).
According to the Chabad of Roosevelt Island:
All programs will be held at the Cultural Center. The Small Studio, 548 Main Street unless otherwise noted). For more info: Chabad of Roosevelt Island.Nechama Duchman adds:
We are having a round Challah Bake for women and girls - traditional Rosh Hashanah foods
Shana Tova, have a happy and sweet New Year - 5783.
