Chabad Of Roosevelt Island Rosh Hashanah & Yom Kippur High Holiday Services Begins Sunday September 25, Traditional Challah Bake September 22 Too - Shanah Tovah, Have A Happy And Sweet New Year 5783

The Chabad Of Roosevelt Island invite you to Rosh Hashanah services Sunday September 25 - Tuesday September 27 and Yom Kippur services Tuesday October 4-5 at the Roosevelt Island Cultural Center (548 Main Street).



Here's the schedule.

All programs will be held at the Cultural Center. The Small Studio, 548 Main Street unless otherwise noted). For more info: Chabad of Roosevelt Island.

Nechama Duchman adds:

We are having a round Challah Bake for women and girls - traditional Rosh Hashanah foods

Shana Tova, have a happy and sweet New Year - 5783.