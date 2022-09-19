Lethargic And Non Responsive Roosevelt Island Dog Taken To Emergency Room, Diagnosed Having Ingested Marijuana - Owner Advises To Watch Out For Weed Paper While Walking Your Dog On Roosevelt Island

Roosevelt Island resident Mary Cavanaugh reports:

My sweet dog Maggie

I have long noted the ugly presence of cigarette butts all over our Roosevelt Island. I have also noted they are mostly filtered. The Vet explained that marijuana paper is quite thin, as opposed to the filters left over from tobacco, and when the butt is stepped on it rips, exposing the remaining weed.

Since Maggie's illness I have spotted what looked like the remnants of weed paper on the Main St. sidewalk and the East Promenade.

All dog owners must be warned and vigilant.