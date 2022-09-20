Haki Compost Collective Celebrates 2 Year Anniversary Of Roosevelt Island Saturday Food Scrap Drop Off Site - Read The NWF Article, Take The Survey And Learn About Volunteer Opportunities

The Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Collective community food scrap drop off site celebrated it's second birthday on September 12.

According to Haki Compost Collective Instagram post:

September 12, 2022, marks the second anniversary of Haki Compost Collective’s community-driven management of Roosevelt Island’s food scrap drop-off site (FSDO). Of course, composting has a much longer history on Roosevelt Island. Thanks to the efforts of a few dedicated community members and a partnership with local compost processor @BigReuse, our neighborhood has touted green bins for food scrap collection since 2015. In that time, Roosevelt Islanders have prevented a whopping 251,907 lb of organic waste from going to landfill. In 2020, however, both the COVID-19 shutdown and the growth of community spirit around composting necessitated a new form for the Roosevelt Island FSDO, and Haki Compost Collective was born. Today, our neighborhood FSDO is a vibrant community hotspot anchored by a team of local volunteers. Not only is our FSDO a place to participate in sustainable practices, it’s also a place to gather, connect with each other, and learn about and engage with the world around us. Thank you to all who have made Haki the beautiful web of people, action, and memories it has become. Cheers to two years of community in compost!

The Haki Compost Collective adds:

Greetings from Haki Compost Collective! In the spirit of Climate Week which began yesterday, September 19, we wanted to share The National Wildlife Federation (NWF) article which features the Haki Compost Collective on Roosevelt Island. Roosevelt Islander, Dawit Kiflemariam, wrote this article to inspire other neighborhoods to start a compost collective like Haki did. Dawit was one of the original idea people behind the creation of Haki Compost Collective during the pandemic when budget cuts halted the Food Scrap Drop-Off program citywide. He now works at NWF. Also, please take this short 1 minute survey created by the Haki Compost Collective so we can better serve our community. The link to the survey is here.

You can bring your food scraps to the Roosevelt Island Haki Compost Food Scrap Drop Off Site every Saturday morning to mid-afternoon next to the Farmers Market behind the Good Shepherd Church.

In June 2021, Haki Compost volunteer and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico described Haki's compost activities to a visiting group of Big Reuse Compost Bike Tour riders.

You can email Haki Compost Collective for more info or to volunteer.

Roosevelt Island began it's Food Scrap Composting drop off program in November 2015.