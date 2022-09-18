Here We Go Again, Intermittent Roosevelt Island Bridge Closings This Week During 2022 United Nations General Assembly Session, RIOC Says Some Traffic Delays May Occur - Will Emergency Vehicles Be Delayed To Or From Roosevelt Island For Convenience Of Recreational Boaters?

The New York City Department of Transportation today released its list of 2022 Gridlock Alert Days, which will include the week of United Nations General Assembly (September 19th to September 23rd). Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across Manhattan for the duration of next week, when DOT strongly recommends that drivers use alternative travel modes. "As the end of the year approaches, we know the exact days when we expect our streets will see the most traffic and unwelcome congestion,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. "New York is proud to host the United Nations and welcome delegations from so many nations, and during next week’s UN General Assembly, we are letting New Yorkers know the key to avoiding the congestion next week is to try walking, mass transit, or riding a bicycle to get to their destination.”...

Due to the proximity of Roosevelt Island to the United Nations, security precautions during the UN General Assembly Session means the diversion of all East River boat traffic to the Roosevelt Island East Channel Queens side with heavily armed Coast Guard and NYPD vessels patrolling the East River.



For Roosevelt Island residents, the diversion of all East River Boat traffic to the East Channel means intermittent closings of the Roosevelt Island Bridge



causing traffic delays

getting on and off Roosevelt Island so that recreational boats can pass under the Bridge.

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) issued this advisory today:

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will take place from Sunday, September 18th through Saturday, September 24th. During this time, the Roosevelt Island Bridge will open on demand from 6 AM to 8 PM. Please be advised that each opening should take anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes to be completed. As a reminder, during the opening and lowering of the Roosevelt Island Bridge, some delays may occur.

Every year during UN General Assembly week, residents have expressed concern about the intermittent Roosevelt Island Bridge closings potentially preventing emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks from getting on and off Roosevelt Island. In the past, an ambulance was stationed on Roosevelt Island during UN Week but there was no mention by RIOC in their advisory about any emergency precautions being taken this week.

During a 2021 RIOC Public Safety Department Emergency Preparedness workshop, Chief Kevin Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso described safety precautions undertaken for the opening and closing of the Roosevelt Island Bridge during UN General Assembly Week.



Are these same safety precautions being implemented this year?