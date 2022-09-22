You're Invited To Join Roosevelt Island Community Garden Bring Native Plantings For New Habitat Site Under The Cherry Trees By East River Esplanade Saturday September 24 - Learn About Local Ecosystem, Increase Local Biodiversity And Bring Beauty To Roosevelt Island

The Roosevelt Island Garden Club is hosting a community planting and you're invited to come and participate:

Saturday September 24, 10am to 2pm - FREE / Roosevelt Island Community Planting - promenade path across from Starbucks Roosevelt Island. Community Garden spearheads native species planting to bolster the ecological health of the island

This coming Saturday's community planting is a continuation of efforts begun earlier this summer.



As reported last July:

Roosevelt Island Garden Club (RIGC) member Julia Ferguson reports on a new community planting project taking place at the Cherry Tree Grove on the East River waterfront promenade across from the Rivewalk Commons. According to Ms Ferguson: RIGC has been working on a collaborative community outreach program. The focus of the outreach series is Roosevelt Island as an Ecosystem in which soil, climate, water, and plants, trees and landscape interact with humans, animals, insects, birds to sustain life on our little urban island. RIGC has collaborated with Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC), Cornell Tech, iDig2Learn, and NYC Compost hosted by BigReuse for this project. The project has two parts: Learning about how ecosystems work with specific examples, and planting native plants to provide habitats for beneficial insects and

Bring beauty to the island, and increase biodiversity....

I spoke with RIGC members Julia Ferguson and Jack Burkhalter earlier this summer as they were working on the Cherry Tree Grove planting to learn more about the project and their future Roosevelt Island Ecosystem collaborative plans.

Contact rigardenclub@gmail.com if you are interested in volunteering for the fall planting at this site.