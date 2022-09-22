What Is The Meth? A Live Storytelling Event Founded By Roosevelt Island Resident Teddy Angelus Playing In Nearby Astoria Saturday September 24, Get Your Tickets, It's Going To Be Wild Night Of True, Uncensored And Unscripted Stories

Teddy Angelus is a Roosevelt Island resident and a Storyteller. According to Mr Angelus:



Before Covid, I started a series of live storytelling events called The Meth. When Covid hit, I had to put The Meth on pause and now it's back....The Meth is back!

I've teamed up with 2 industry colleagues, Greg Kritikos and Tara Segda.

Please join me, Greg and Tara on Saturday September 24th, as The Meth comes to Astoria at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center located at 27-09 Crescent Street, Astoria, NY 11102

The Meth is a series of live storytelling events.

All stories are true, uncensored and unscripted.

Click here for tickets.

