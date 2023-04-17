Do You Like Donuts And Want To Help Roosevelt Island Youth? Here's A Twofer, Buy A Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts And Help PS/IS 217 Middle School Students Raise Funds For End Of Year Activities And Celebrations

Roosevelt Island PS/IS 217 parent Yitza Martinez reports:

3 days left to place your orders. Roosevelt Island!! P.S/I.S 217 Middle School is doing it again, raising money to help fund those end of year activities. Parties, trips, outings, anything involving fun.

Do You Like Donuts And Would Like To Help Roosevelt Island Youth? Here's A Twofer,

Buy A Dozen Krispy Kreme Donuts And Help PS/IS 217 Middle School Students Raise Funds For End Of Year Activities And Celebrations Pre Order now through April 20th. Donuts will be handed out on the 28th outside the school. Please use the link to place your pre orders now. We will do our best to have extras but can't guarantee there will be enough for everyone. Don't Miss Out!

Click here to order.