Local Activists And Political Leaders Successfully Stopped The Nonsense - Roosevelt Island Not Moving To Queens, Staying In Manhattan Assembly District 76 Represented By Rebecca Seawright Says Redistricting Commission Today

Reported last February 6:

Roosevelt Island NY State Assembly District Moving To Queens In Proposed Redistricting Map - "You Can Make This Nonsense Stop" Says Local Activist Supported By Political Leaders, Join Your Neighbors At Public Hearing February 7

Today, it was announced that Roosevelt Island will not be moving to a Queens Assembly District but will remain in the Manhattan 76 Assembly District represented by Rebecca Seawright.



Roosevelt Island stays in @SeawrightForNY Manhattan 76 Assembly District https://t.co/MzVFCdWOvv — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) April 20, 2023

I asked Assembly Member Seawright:

Any comment on the good news that Roosevelt Island staying in your Assembly District?

Ms Seawright replied:

The redistricting commission today voted to advance the new and final Assembly maps to the state Legislature including Roosevelt Island in the 76th Assembly District. We submitted robust testimony along the way in opposition to shifting representation of the island to a Queens District. Ultimately it was the unified and strong support of indelible Roosevelt Island resident activists that made the important first-hand arguments to help the commission put forth a favorable district map.

Ultimately it was the unified and strong support of indelible Roosevelt Island resident activists that made the important first-hand arguments to help the commission put forth a favorable district map. pic.twitter.com/SlYDatDfkG — Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright (@SeawrightForNY) April 20, 2023

Congrats to Joyce Short and all the other Roosevelt Island activists