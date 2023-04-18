The Roosevelt Island Wildlife Kingdom Has New Member, A Turkey Vulture Spotted Visiting Southpoint Park Yesterday - What's For Dinner?

Roosevelt Island has a new member to its wildlife kingdom. A Turkey Vulture was spotted yesterday visiting Southpoint Park near the Cat Sanctuary by Wildlife Freedom Foundation President Rossana Ceruzzi.



Image From Rossana Ceruzzi



Ms Ceruzzi adds that the Turkey Vulture soon flew away. Perhaps the Turkey Vulture will return to Roosevelt Island but don't get too close.



According to the Cornell Lab All About Birds:

... your heart has probably leaped at the sight of a large, soaring bird in the distance– perhaps an eagle or osprey. But if it's soaring with its wings raised in a V and making wobbly circles, it's likely a Turkey Vulture. These birds ride thermals in the sky and use their keen sense of smell to find fresh carcasses. They are a consummate scavenger, cleaning up the countryside one bite of their sharply hooked bill at a time, and never mussing a feather on their bald heads.... ... Turkey Vultures are accustomed to living near humans and snacking off of our leavings. You will often see them in farm fields or hanging out next to the road. However, they are not likely to be in your backyard unless something has died or else you have a very large backyard. The Turkey Vulture uses its sense of smell to locate carrion. The part of its brain responsible for processing smells is particularly large, compared to other birds. Its heightened ability to detect odors—it can detect just a few parts per trillion—allows it to find dead animals below a forest canopy. The Turkey Vulture maintains stability and lift at low altitudes by holding its wings up in a slight dihedral (V-shape) and teetering from side to side while flying. It flies low to the ground to pick up the scent of dead animals.... ... As a defense mechanism, Turkey Vultures may vomit on a bird, animal, or human that gets too close. Considering what they eat, this can be a powerful weapon...

Here's more on the Turkey Vulture.

Learn more about the Wildlife Freedom Foundation at its website and Instagram Page.

