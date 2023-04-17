Roosevelt Island Red Bus Making Weekend Manhattan Shuttle Trips During April To Alleviate RI Tram Crowds - Did You Take The Red Bus Shuttle This Past Weekend?

As reported April 10:

... During the last several days, Roosevelt Island residents have shown their anger and frustration with the failure of Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes to address their decrease in quality of life brought about by the constant overcrowding of the Roosevelt Island Tram with tourists....

In response to residents complaints about the Overcrowded Tram such as:

... It's 4:45 pm and the Tram is packed with tourists. We can't get to our homes. Do you think we residents can start a petition or something to have priority at the Tram....

RIOC announced a weekend Roosevelt Island Red Bus Shuttle to and from Manhattan will be provided during the month of April. According to RIOC:

RIOC’s Transportation Department will run a Tram Shuttle Bus from Roosevelt Island to Manhattan on weekends during the month of April. Shuttles will run hourly (traffic permitting) from 11AM to 7:30PM from the Roosevelt Island Tramway, making all northbound local stops to Capobianco Field (opposite PS/IS 217). The shuttle will depart on the half hour from the Manhattan Tram station, from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th and 59th Street, and will make all southbound local bus stops (starting with 591 Main St.) to the Tram. The last shuttle trips will depart from the Roosevelt Island Tram at 7 PM and Manhattan at 7:30 PM. Please note that regular Red Bus service may run on an adjusted schedule to accommodate the additional Tram shuttle service.

Yesterday afternoon at about 1:30, I noticed a Roosevelt Island Red Bus coming down 2nd avenue stopping at 58th street.

4 people got off the Red Bus Manhattan Shuttle. At that time, the line for the Roosevelt Island Tram was not very long and did not extend down the staircase to 2nd avenue. 7 people took the Red Bus Shuttle back to Roosevelt Island. It took about 15 minutes.

The Roosevelt Island Tram line was reportedly much longer at other times yesterday.



Today there was a huge long line around the corner for the Roosevelt Island tram & I guess I'm glad I was just riding the M15, no plans for the hospital ruin. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — 💉😷 Elle 🕊 (@lafemmefollette) April 16, 2023

the line was to 59th street at 3! tourists ugh — Sammy Sosa (@sgoodell14) April 17, 2023

Yes & when I rode past at 3:30, it was rounding the corner west on 59. — 💉😷 Elle 🕊 (@lafemmefollette) April 17, 2023

RIOC announced via Twitter: