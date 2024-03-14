Watch Video Of March 12 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Community Engagement Meeting With Residents Discussing Variety Of Local Issues - Domestic Violence, Mental Health, Shoplifting, Cherry Blossom Crowd Control, Bathrooms, Missing Packages & More

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) hosted a March 12 community engagement meeting at the Good Shepherd Community Center.

RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown, Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso, Deputy General Counsel/Interim Leadership Team member Gerrald Ellis, Communications Director Bryant Daniels and about a dozen Roosevelt Island residents attended the almost hour long meeting.

Among the issues discussed were:

Overall low level of crime on Roosevelt Island but there are incidents of domestic violence and mental health issues,

Issuance of parking summons and towing,

Crowd control during Cherry Blossom Season and on the Roosevelt Island Tram,

Shoplifting at Duane Reade,

Missing packages at Roosevelt Landings

Keeping communications open between PSD and the community,

Lack of bathrooms,

and more.

Here's full video of the March 12 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Community Engagement Meeting.