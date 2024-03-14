Thursday, March 14, 2024

Watch Video Of March 12 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Community Engagement Meeting With Residents Discussing Variety Of Local Issues - Domestic Violence, Mental Health, Shoplifting, Cherry Blossom Crowd Control, Bathrooms, Missing Packages & More

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) hosted a March 12 community engagement meeting at the Good Shepherd Community Center.

RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown, Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso, Deputy General Counsel/Interim Leadership Team member Gerrald Ellis, Communications Director Bryant Daniels and about a dozen Roosevelt Island residents attended the almost hour long meeting.

Among the issues discussed were:

  • Overall low level of crime on Roosevelt Island but there are incidents of domestic violence and mental health issues,
  • Issuance of parking summons and towing,
  • Crowd control during Cherry Blossom Season and on the Roosevelt Island Tram,
  • Shoplifting at Duane Reade,
  • Missing packages at Roosevelt Landings
  • Keeping communications open between PSD and the community,
  • Lack of bathrooms,
  • and more.

Here's full video of the March 12 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Community Engagement Meeting.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:30:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )