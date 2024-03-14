Watch Video Of March 12 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Community Engagement Meeting With Residents Discussing Variety Of Local Issues - Domestic Violence, Mental Health, Shoplifting, Cherry Blossom Crowd Control, Bathrooms, Missing Packages & More
The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD) hosted a March 12 community engagement meeting at the Good Shepherd Community Center.
RIOC PSD Chief Kevin Brown, Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso, Deputy General Counsel/Interim Leadership Team member Gerrald Ellis, Communications Director Bryant Daniels and about a dozen Roosevelt Island residents attended the almost hour long meeting.
Among the issues discussed were:
- Overall low level of crime on Roosevelt Island but there are incidents of domestic violence and mental health issues,
- Issuance of parking summons and towing,
- Crowd control during Cherry Blossom Season and on the Roosevelt Island Tram,
- Shoplifting at Duane Reade,
- Missing packages at Roosevelt Landings
- Keeping communications open between PSD and the community,
- Lack of bathrooms,
- and more.
Here's full video of the March 12 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Community Engagement Meeting.
