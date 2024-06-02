Sunday, June 2, 2024

Extension Of Roosevelt Island Master Lease Between New York City & State And The Citizen Project Roosevelt Island Technology Platform Among Items On June 3 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Zoom Meeting Agenda - You're Invited To Participate

You're invited to attend the the June 3 Manhattan Community Board 8 (CB 8) Roosevelt Island Committee meeting via Zoom.

According to the CB 8 Roosevelt Island Committee June 3 meeting Agenda:

Roosevelt Island Committee

Monday, June 3, 2024 - 6:30 PM

This meeting will be conducted via Zoom

For access to the Zoom meeting, sign in by clicking this link. 

AGENDA:

The Citizen Project - update on Roosevelt Island technology platform featuring Kaushal Shah

RIOC Updates

Discussion on an Extension of the Master Lease with Deputy General Counsel Gerrald Ellis (RIOC)

Old Business

New Business

Paul Krikler, Chair

Click here for more information on The Citizen Project, an initiative to leverage technology to provide solutions for the daily needs of Roosevelt Island residents by building a web and mobile based platform. 

As reported March 7:

... Among the solutions being developed by The Citizen Project is a Roosevelt Island Transit mobile app
Image from CB 8 You Tube Video
providing schedule information for the Tram, Subway, Ferry and soon the Red Bus....

Also more info on the issues regarding possible extension of the Roosevelt Island Master Ground Lease between New York City and State.

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:21:00 PM

Labels: , ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )