Extension Of Roosevelt Island Master Lease Between New York City & State And The Citizen Project Roosevelt Island Technology Platform Among Items On June 3 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Zoom Meeting Agenda - You're Invited To Participate

You're invited to attend the the June 3 Manhattan Community Board 8 (CB 8) Roosevelt Island Committee meeting via Zoom.

According to the CB 8 Roosevelt Island Committee June 3 meeting Agenda:

Roosevelt Island Committee Monday, June 3, 2024 - 6:30 PM This meeting will be conducted via Zoom For access to the Zoom meeting, sign in by clicking this link. AGENDA: The Citizen Project - update on Roosevelt Island technology platform featuring Kaushal Shah RIOC Updates Discussion on an Extension of the Master Lease with Deputy General Counsel Gerrald Ellis (RIOC) Old Business New Business Paul Krikler, Chair

Click here for more information on The Citizen Project, an initiative to leverage technology to provide solutions for the daily needs of Roosevelt Island residents by building a web and mobile based platform.

As reported March 7:

... Among the solutions being developed by The Citizen Project is a Roosevelt Island Transit mobile app Image from CB 8 You Tube Video providing schedule information for the Tram, Subway, Ferry and soon the Red Bus....