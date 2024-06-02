Extension Of Roosevelt Island Master Lease Between New York City & State And The Citizen Project Roosevelt Island Technology Platform Among Items On June 3 Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Zoom Meeting Agenda - You're Invited To Participate
You're invited to attend the the June 3 Manhattan Community Board 8 (CB 8) Roosevelt Island Committee meeting via Zoom.June 3 meeting Agenda:
Roosevelt Island Committee
Monday, June 3, 2024 - 6:30 PM
This meeting will be conducted via Zoom
For access to the Zoom meeting, sign in by clicking this link.
AGENDA:
The Citizen Project - update on Roosevelt Island technology platform featuring Kaushal Shah
RIOC Updates
Discussion on an Extension of the Master Lease with Deputy General Counsel Gerrald Ellis (RIOC)
Old Business
New Business
Paul Krikler, Chair
Click here for more information on The Citizen Project, an initiative to leverage technology to provide solutions for the daily needs of Roosevelt Island residents by building a web and mobile based platform.
... Among the solutions being developed by The Citizen Project is a Roosevelt Island Transit mobile app
Image from CB 8 You Tube Videoproviding schedule information for the Tram, Subway, Ferry and soon the Red Bus....
Also more info on the issues regarding possible extension of the Roosevelt Island Master Ground Lease between New York City and State.
