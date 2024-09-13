Roosevelt Island FDR 4 Freedoms Park Hosting Cj Hendry's Flower House Public Art Installation, Custom Greenhouse On Lawn Filled With 100 Thousand Meticulously Crafted Plush Flowers - Martha Stewart Pick Up Her Plush Flower Bouquet At Preview Last Night

Cj Hendry explains:

Roosevelt Island is iconic in so many ways. Franklin D Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, in my opinion, is an architectural marvel. The fact that it's between Brooklyn and Manhattan on its own island within New York, I just love it. Also, FDR Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island doesn't do too many collaborations. They don't allow too many people onto the island to do exhibitions like this, so it’s an incredible privilege we’ve been granted. I'm so grateful they're on board with me as an artist and Clé de Peau Beauté as a brand.

To be able to execute the concept to its fullest, we had to attack everything with a sense of scale. We looked at a little flower shop in the city and at other locations but it didn't seem quite right, so we really worked hard to make sure that we were able to get the greenhouse in the most extraordinary location that we could. It’s really exciting to take something like a greenhouse and place it in the middle of New York City where it has no right to be.

More info on Cj Hendry's Flower Market exhibit from this press release:

One significant botanical that inspired Cj was the Radiant Lily found in Clé de Peau Beauté’s The Serum, an iconic skincare product beloved by Cj. “The meticulous craftsmanship in CPB’s products really resonates with me and mirrors my own process” says Cj. The plush Lilies will be on display, alongside Cj’s 12 original drawings created for this exhibition. Among the other flowers on display are a bouquet inspired by the Roosevelt family; the yellow Eleanor Roosevelt Rose, Tulips for the Roosevelt family's Dutch heritage, red Roses symbolizing the "Roosevelt" name (field of roses), and Peonies, the signature flower of the Roosevelt farm.

“When the architect Louis Kahn designed this memorial, he said, ‘The garden is somehow a personal kind of control of nature.’ A lot of my work, and in this exhibition especially, is about manipulating my environments and building a space that takes participants out of their ordinary. I hope Flower Market inspires joy and beauty well after the greenhouse is empty, every time we see flowers - plush or otherwise.”- Cj Hendry

“I am thrilled to share this collaboration between Clé de Peau Beauté and Cj Hendry,” says Alessio Rossi, Executive Vice President Clé de Peau Beauté US Marketing.“This partnership embodies the essence of our brand, known for its intelligence, uncompromising standards, and exquisite quality. Cj Hendry's remarkable ability to engage audiences through her masterful craftsmanship and thought-provoking social commentary on luxury perfectly resonates with our values."

Open to the public from 10am- 4pm on September 13-15, the plush-filled greenhouse and artworks will be on display for all to enjoy. Stop in and smell the roses.

Exhibit Details: September 13-15 10am - 4pm

Free Ticket Registration:

flowermarket.nyc

Visitors are invited to explore the vibrant field of flowers and take one home with them. Those who cannot experience Flower Market in person can explore a virtual flower market and personalize their own plush white Lily inspired by the Radiant Lily.